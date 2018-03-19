Meetings Set on Volkswagen Settlement

RALEIGH -- The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality will hold a series of information sessions on the proposed plan to use North Carolina’s share of a national settlement with Volkswagen.

The Draft State Mitigation Plan outlines a proposal to invest the first phase of $92 million in projects aimed at reducing pollution impacts from diesel emissions. DEQ will take comment on the draft plan through May 3, 2018. The funds represent North Carolina’s share of a $2.9 billion federal settlement with Volkswagen for manipulating diesel emission controls in some of its vehicles.

“This settlement provides a great way to invest in cleaner transportation paid for by the wrongdoers,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Clean fuel school buses and zero emission vehicle charging stations are two great examples of efforts that could make a real difference in air quality.”

Gov. Cooper designated DEQ as the lead agency to manage the project in November 2017, and the court-appointed trustee for the settlement officially designated North Carolina as a state beneficiary in January.

In November, DEQ requested information from the public that resulted in 872 comments, including project ideas totaling more than $409 million. Most comments addressed the topics of alternative fuels, electrification infrastructure and electric vehicles, eligible equipment, and environmental justice and health impacts.

DEQ used public feedback to develop the Draft State Mitigation Plan and the plan will be further refined based on public comment. The final plan will be submitted to the trustee this summer, with a request for proposals to follow in the fall.