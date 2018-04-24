SHP Concludes Drive To LIve

The operation, which began Monday, Apr. 16, is conducted each year around prom season, focusing on education and enforcement. Across the nation, motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death of teens each year.

In 2017, SHP investigated over 58,529 motor vehicle collisions involving drivers and passengers who were between the ages of 15 – 19. Of those collisions, 10,905 injuries were reported and 119 resulted in one or more fatalities.

“Simply talking to teenagers about the perils of driving recklessly is the first step”, said First Sergeant Michael Baker, SHP spokesperson. “Working together, we can reduce the number of teenage collisions one conversation at a time.”

Although the campaign has ended, troopers will continue to monitor teenage drivers throughout the year.