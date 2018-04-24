|
SHP Concludes Drive To LIve
|
Written by Bruce Ferrell
|
Tuesday, 24 April 2018 11:13
|
RALEIGH --- The State Highway Patrol concluded Operation Drive to Live on Friday, Apr. 20, after a week-long effort to reduce teen related collisions statewide. Troopers conducted more than 153 traffic safety presentations and patrolled nearly 560 school zones, monitoring driving behaviors of teens as they traveled to and from school.
The operation, which began Monday, Apr. 16, is conducted each year around prom season, focusing on education and enforcement. Across the nation, motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of death of teens each year.
In 2017, SHP investigated over 58,529 motor vehicle collisions involving drivers and passengers who were between the ages of 15 – 19. Of those collisions, 10,905 injuries were reported and 119 resulted in one or more fatalities.
“Simply talking to teenagers about the perils of driving recklessly is the first step”, said First Sergeant Michael Baker, SHP spokesperson. “Working together, we can reduce the number of teenage collisions one conversation at a time.”
Although the campaign has ended, troopers will continue to monitor teenage drivers throughout the year.