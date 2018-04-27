FEMA Rewards Dam Money

ATLANTA – North Carolina will receive $5,627,645 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for repairs to roads and bridges as well as reimbursement for repairs to the Devonwood Lower Dam following Hurricane Matthew. The $5.6 million includes five grants, and amounts to 75 percent of the total cost of each of the projects. The remainder will come from non-federal sources. These grants are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program which reimburses communities for costs incurred during recovery from a disaster. Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and certain private non-profit organizations. The grant applications are submitted by the state, which coordinates the process with local governments. FEMA obligated funding for these projects directly to the State of North Carolina. Following the state's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, the awards will be provided on a reimbursable basis. Fifty counties were designated under the Presidential declaration due to the extent of damage caused by Hurricane Matthew. To date, FEMA has approved more than $260 million for the state under the Public Assistance program as a result of damage from Hurricane Matthew. Tweet Next >