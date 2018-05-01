Rail Service Being Adding Across NC

RALEIGH -- Starting Monday, June 4, those using NC By Train’s passenger rail service to travel between Raleigh and Charlotte will have additional schedule options to choose from, with a fourth daily round trip. Tickets are on sale now at

This new trip will allow passengers to customize their travel with a schedule that works best for them.

Beginning June 4, the additional, daily round trip schedule is as follows:

• Piedmont Train 77 will depart Raleigh at 3 p.m., and arrive in Charlotte at 6:10 p.m.

• Piedmont Train 78 will depart Charlotte at 7 p.m., and arrive in Raleigh at 10:11 p.m.

“Demand for passenger rail service continues to grow along the Raleigh to Charlotte corridor,” said Allan Paul, N.C. Department of Transportation Deputy Rail Division Director. “Providing this additional trip gives people more options to get where they need to, when they need to, on board the train.”

For passengers arriving in or departing from Raleigh, beginning in late May/early June, all NC By Train service will move from the current station on Cabarrus Street to Raleigh Union Station located at 510 West Martin Street.

The Piedmont and Carolinian trains are sponsored by NCDOT and operated by Amtrak. Daily round trips from Raleigh to Charlotte are available with stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Kannapolis.