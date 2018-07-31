Day In History Comes to Book Form

RALEIGH -- What do Nina Simone, headache powders, Blackbeard, moonshine and Grandfather Mountain have in common? They all had a role to play in the history of North Carolina. And they can all be found in “This Day in North Carolina History,” an illustrated, day-by-day look at our state’s history and culture, to be published Aug. 8 by the North Carolina Office of Archives and History. This daily chronicle of North Carolina history, compiled by Ansley Herring Wegner of the North Carolina Office of Archives and History and Jeff Miles, formerly of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Marketing and Communications office, features important topics and stories from the state’s past, from sensational crimes to famous citizens to homegrown businesses such as Mt. Olive Pickles and Texas Pete. The book sprang from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ popular blog of the same name, which has attracted thousands of readers from across the country since its inception six years ago. For more than six years, the moments have also been featured in a radio series aired on NCN stations and hosted by long-time network anchor Bruce Ferrell. A page is dedicated to each day of the year and features fascinating looks into North Carolina’s past, including such widely diverse topics as NASCAR history, the roots of bluegrass and traditional music, the struggle for civil rights, North Carolina’s military role, famous (and infamous) North Carolinians, and so much more. The fully illustrated paperback will be available for $35 beginning Aug. 8 through UNC Press, online retailers, and in select bookstores. Author Ansley Herring Wegner has worked in the North Carolina Office of Archives and History since 1994 and has been the administrator of the Highway Historical Marker Program since 2014. Tweet Next >