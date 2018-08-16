Duke University Announces Donations

DURHAM -- More than 108,000 donors gave $517 million in gifts to Duke University during the last fiscal year, supporting priorities ranging from financial aid to research. The total includes cash gifts from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, but does not include pledges for future support and government contracts. It marks the second-highest amount ever raised by Duke in a single year. “Duke’s ability to make a difference in the world is possible because of our alumni, donors and friends, and we’re grateful for their continued generosity,” said David L. Kennedy, who became Duke’s vice president for alumni affairs and development on Aug. 13. “It is an honor to join Duke and to continue furthering the legacy of philanthropy and commitment from our donors to advance Duke’s extraordinary students and faculty, enhance facilities, and foster educational programs to deliver innovative solutions for local and global challenges.” Funding for research represented the largest single category for private philanthropy, with $201 million in gifts and grants. In addition, donors contributed to financial aid for undergraduate and graduate students ($71 million); support for faculty and teaching ($19 million); and campus transformation, including new construction and renovation of facilities ($22 million). This strong show of philanthropic support comes one year after the conclusion of Duke Forward, the largest fundraising campaign in the university’s history. The campaign raised $3.85 billion, surpassing its $3.25 billion goal in support of Duke’s 10 schools, Duke Health and a range of university programs and initiatives. In its final fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2017, Duke Forward propelled the university to a record level of giving with $581 million in cash gifts. The Duke Annual Fund received more than $40 million -- a new record -- from nearly 58,000 alumni, parents, students and friends. The Annual Fund helps support students, faculty, financial aid and fellowships, and educational programs for all of Duke's undergraduate, graduate and professional schools. It also supports the operations of the libraries, Duke Gardens, Duke Chapel, Duke Marine Lab and Nasher Museum of Art. Tweet < Prev Next >