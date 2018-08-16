Paper Recycler to Locate in Morganton

MORGANTON -- North Carolina’s largest recycled paper producer, will open a new plant in Burke County, creating 42 jobs. Jackson Paper company plans to invest approximately $14 million in its new plant in Morganton and begin operations in the 2nd quarter of 2019. This new facility will produce more than 1 billion square feet per year of corrugated sheets for sale to corrugated box makers. “Jackson Paper is already a strong member of the community in western North Carolina with its Sylva paper mill and headquarters,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release. “This expansion into Burke County is evidence of the company’s commitment to our state and western North Carolina’s ability to deliver the talented workers, infrastructure and climate manufacturers need to succeed.” Jackson Paper manufactures 100 percent recycled corrugated medium at its Sylva location. Corrugated medium is used in the production of corrugated sheets. Headquartered in Sylva, North Carolina, Jackson paper supplies paper to corrugated box makers throughout the United States. The company is committed to protecting the natural environment it calls home in western North Carolina. “We are extremely excited about expanding our corrugated sheets business into the Morganton area. We greatly appreciate all the efforts of the Governor as well as the state and local governments in helping to facilitate this project and we look forward to a great future in the area,” said Tim Campbell, CEO of Jackson Paper Manufacturing. “Jackson Paper has first-hand knowledge of the advantages North Carolina offers a manufacturer, including a highly skilled workforce and opportunities for training and pipeline development, project-ready industrial sites and strong infrastructure,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. were instrumental in supporting the company’s expansion decision. Salaries will vary by position. Once all positions are filled, the total annual payroll impact will be more than $1.8 million. Average wages for the project are expected to be above the Burke County average wage of $34,954. A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Jackson Paper’s project in Burke County. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met. “Jackson Paper knows firsthand that Western North Carolina offers everything a manufacturer needs to succeed,” said N.C. Senator Warren Daniel. “I welcome the expansion into Burke County and look forward to working with Jackson Paper.” “Burke County has a workforce, infrastructure and business climate that helps strong companies like Jackson Paper grow stronger,” said N.C. Representative Hugh Blackwell. “Jackson Paper’s new plant is an exciting addition to our business community in Morganton.” In addition to North Carolina Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Golden LEAF Foundation, Burke County, the City of Morganton and Burke Development, Inc. Tweet Next >