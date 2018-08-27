State Fixes Problems with Driver's Licenses

DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup ordered IDEMIA, the vendor that prints and mails the state’s driver licenses, to stop production last Friday after DMV became aware of printing issues with some licenses.

People who received flawed driver licenses because of the error will receive new, correct licenses by mail at no cost to them.

Commissioner Jessup and DMV officials communicated with IDEMIA through the weekend to review IDEMIA's investigation of the issue and required the vendor to adopt new quality controls.

“We required the vendor to halt printing until we could determine the scope and cause of the printing errors and make sure the problem is fixed,” said Jessup. “The vendor has put in new safeguards and we will continue to watch their work closely.”

After a series of hardware, software and network audits, IDEMIA determined that a networking issue created a discrepancy in the data during the printing process for cards that were printed on Aug. 15. This networking error caused the incorrect birth dates and ghost images to be printed on approximately 2,400 licenses for individuals under 21 years of age.