Florence Brings Together Current, Former NC Educators

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of current and former education leaders came together at the Education Building in Raleigh to announce an unprecedented effort to aid students and educators as they recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence. The current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson joined with: • Former State Superintendents June Atkinson & Mike Ward • State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis • Henry Johnson, former U.S. Asst Sec of Education and former Mississippi State Superintendent • Former State Board of Education Chairman Phil Kirk Together, the educators announced the creation of FAST NC — Florence Aid to Students and Teachers of North Carolina — an effort to help the state’s public schools as students and educators who are struggling to return to normal following Hurricane Florence and its impact. 1.2 million students in North Carolina's schools have missed class time because of Florence. For some it might have been just a day or two ... for others it could be weeks before their school reopens. How It Works: FAST NC will work with local superintendents, charter school directors, and statewide associations to identify needs and direct funding. The steering committee will make decisions about funding requests submitted from educators and administrators across the state that have the approval of the superintendent or charter school director. FAST NC will take donations through the existing North Carolina Education Fund. More information on FAST NC — as well as a donation form to make a contribution — can be found on the North Carolina Public Schools website. Tweet Next >