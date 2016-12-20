Princeville Gives Matthew Victims Options

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. – Emotions ran high, during a Princeville Town Hall meeting as residents who’ve been living without their homes since Hurricane Matthew, demanded to know what’s next for them.

Commissioners at Monday’s meeting discussed whether to vote on one or more options to give to residents when it comes to choosing what help they can get from FEMA.

The choices were to raise their homes above the flood plain if physically possible, rebuild and raise homes above the flood plain, or take buyouts. After taking many questions from a room full of residents, the council voted 2-1 to give the residents all three options.

However, Mayor Bobbie Jones is wary of the buyout option. “I just feel what we’ve done tonight is just going to put another kink in our plans and our vision, because anytime you take away 40 homes from a town the size of Princeville, it’s going to have a negative impact,” said Jones. He worries if too many people take buyouts, the small and historic Princeville, which freed slaves founded in 1885, could be in jeopardy.

Town Manager Daniel Gerald says February 14th is when the town would be able to put together the residents’ requests.