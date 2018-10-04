Help Offered for Car Seats

RALEIGH -- In the wake of Hurricane Florence, Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids NC Chairman Mike Causey is partnering with several agencies to host a statewide initiative to help parents and children in communities affected by flooding. Throughout the month of October, Safe Kids coalitions across the state will be hosting Child Passenger Safety Seat Tack Back events to assist in replacing car seats that were damaged by flooding during Hurricane Florence. “A lot of parents, grandparents, and caregivers might not realize that flooding can have a tremendous negative impact on the functionality of your child’s safety seat,” said Commissioner Causey. “It’s our responsibility to make sure that every ride is a safe ride for children.” Parents are asked to bring their flooded child safety seat to one of the various events listed below and Safe Kids NC will replace their seat free of charge. Child passenger safety technicians from across the state will be on hand to explain the functions of the new child safety seat and ensure the correct installation. To be eligible, parents or caregivers will need to bring a valid NC ID, their child, and either their damaged car seat or proof of hurricane damage. According to Safe Kids USA, motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of U.S. children 12 years old and younger. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly three out of every four child safety seats are used incorrectly. Tweet < Prev Next >