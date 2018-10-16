Tuesday - October 16, 2018 HomeNewsWeatherBusiness NewsFarm NewsSpecial ProgramsNews StaffAbout UsFind An AffiliateListen NowContact UsSearchAffiliate Login Awareness Urged For School Bus Safety Written by Staff CHARLOTTE -- October 21-27, is National School Bus Safety Week. The National Association for Pupil Transportation estimates that 25 million students ride school buses every school day and this week serves as a reminder for students, parents, teachers and the community to keep school bus safety in the forefront before and after school. In preparation, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol began a campaign called “Operation Stop Arm” on October 15. During the campaign, troopers will monitor bus routes in unmarked vehicles at the beginning and end of the school day to cite violators for passing a stopped school bus. Some troopers will also ride on school buses to interact with the students while citing motorists for violations.



In 2016 in North Carolina there were 930 reported school bus crashes resulting in 781 injuries and 4 fatalities, according to the NCDOT. Additionally, NC Highway Patrol said that 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses in NC each year. In South Carolina, there were 443 collisions resulting in 222 injuries and 4 fatalities, according to the SCDPS.



“School buses are carrying our most precious cargo and they rely on all motorists to adhere to the law when they are stopped and when children are crossing,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas Foundation for Traffic Safety President. “We want to remind motorists to always be alert for slowing or stopped school buses because the penalty and consequences for not doing so can be very high.”





Tweet Next >



NCNN is a division of Curtis Network Group, Inc.

3012 Highwoods Blvd. - Suite 201 - Raleigh, NC 27604

Office/Sales: 919-790-9392 | Newsroom: 919-878-1724

Copyright © 2018 - Curtis Media Group, Inc.

