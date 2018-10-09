HPU Poll: Cooper Has Higher Approval Than Trump

HIGH POINT -- A High Point University Poll finds that North Carolinians give President Donald Trump a job approval rating of 44 percent and Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 52 percent. The survey also finds that North Carolinians are split on who they would vote for in U.S. Congressional races if they were held today. When asked about their choices for U.S. Congress, 39 percent of North Carolinians say they would vote for the Republican Party’s candidate if the election were held today, 37 percent say they would vote for the Democratic Party’s candidate and 2 percent say they would vote for a Libertarian Party candidate if one were on the ballot. One in five respondents (19 percent) say they did not know or were unsure for whom they would vote and 4 percent indicated they would prefer to vote for some other candidate. Twenty-five percent of North Carolinians approve of how U.S. Congress is doing its job, while 57 percent disapprove and 19 percent offer no view either way. Overall, a majority of North Carolinians (51 percent) still see the country on the wrong track, and a similar fraction appears to believe that the country is headed in the right direction (39 percent). This is comparable to the most recent HPU Poll. “The similarities between our current poll and our September poll do not indicate any significant shift in how the state is feeling,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor of survey research methods. “The most recent HPU Poll continues to show how North Carolinians feel about the direction of the country and the job the president is doing.” Tweet Next >