Flu Shot Use Up Slightly

RALEIGH -- The most recent HPU Poll finds that about half (47 percent) of those surveyed say they have had a flu shot within the past 12 months. The HPU Poll reported a similar finding a year ago, when 44 percent said that they had a flu shot within the past 12 months. HPU Poll participants were also asked if they plan on getting a flu shot this year. Thirty-eight percent say that they do not plan on getting flu shot, while 37 percent say that they do plan on getting a flu shot this year, but have not yet done so. Only 1 in 5 (19 percent) indicated that they have already received the flu vaccination this year. The HPU Poll finds that almost three-quarters (72 percent) of North Carolinians say they have not seen a health care provide for the flu in the past 12 months. The poll also asked survey participants with children under the age of 18 if they will have them vaccinated this year. When considering to vaccinate their children against the flu, almost two-thirds (64 percent) of those parents indicate that they will have their children get a flu shot this year. "Influenza vaccine is an important step that people, caregivers and parents can take each year to protect themselves and their loved ones from infection with the flu," says Dr. Jordan Smith, HPU's assistant professor of clinical sciences in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. "Not only can the vaccine prevent infection from influenza virus, it also protects from serious complications, such as pneumonia, that can lead to hospitalization or death. It is especially important that certain members of the population, including people over the age of 65 and young children, receive the vaccine, as those people are often most vulnerable to complications from the disease."