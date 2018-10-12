Death Toll Rises From Tropical Storm Michael

RALEIGH-- Governor Roy Cooper announced two more storm related deaths from Tropical Storm Michael were confirmed in McDowell County. A man and a woman died after their car hit a large tree that had fallen across a road in Marion. That brings the North Carolina death toll from Michael to three. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the loved ones and friends of those killed,” Gov. Cooper said. “We urge everyone to remain safe. While the storm has moved on, there is still much clean up and repair to be done.” Michael also claimed the life of one man around 1 p.m. on Thursday when a tree fell on his car in Iredell County. As North Carolinians start cleaning up from Tropical Storm Michael, Governor Cooper asked everyone to remain cautious when driving. He also urged those working to clear downed trees and debris to be extremely careful as many of the deaths that occurred in previous storms happened during the cleanup process. He warned downed power lines may still be active. Flash floods receded overnight, leaving behind thousands of fallen trees, and some rising rivers. The Dan and Yadkin rivers are forecast to crest out of their banks today and tomorrow. Local first responders report rescuing and evacuating nearly 100 people yesterday from flash floods in Guilford, Forsyth, Iredell, Henderson, Burke, McDowell and other counties. Thirty-one school systems have closed today, and 30 systems have delayed their openings. There were eight shelters opened for people who needed a safe place while Michael passed through our state. Michael is now a post tropical cyclone speeding away from the state leaving breezy conditions behind. Winds will taper off through the day today, but gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible in the mountains at higher elevations. A cold front will move through early next week ushering in the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. At the coast, there will be heavy surf and strong riptides caused by Michael, making swimming in the ocean dangerous. Governor Cooper is scheduled to survey damage and meet with emergency managers in in Wilkes, Watauga, Forsyth and Guilford County. Tweet Next >