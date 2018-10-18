DOT Wants To Hear From You

From now until Nov. 30, residents can participate in an online survey and leave comments on an interactive map about the future transportation challenges across North Carolina and what should be the future focus of transportation in their regions.

Links to both the survey and interactive map are available at www.ncdot.gov/ncmoves.

NCDOT will use the feedback to help shape the vision and goals for its next long-range transportation plan, called NC Moves 2050.

NC Moves 2050 is NCDOT’s 30-year transportation blueprint focused on creating a more responsive, diverse and inclusive transportation system to keep people and freight moving safely and efficiently across the state.

The survey is the first of several opportunities for public involvement over the course of the two-year comprehensive study to develop the transportation plan.