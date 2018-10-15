Minority Enterprise Recognized

RALEIGH-- In conjunction with Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week which kicked-off meetings to promote the awareness and development of minority and women-owned businesses in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper signed a proclamation declaring October 2018 as Minority Enterprise Development Month.

The proclamation acknowledges the outstanding achievements of minority businesses, corporations and financial institutions that support minority businesses throughout the state.

“Supporting the development of a diverse business community ensures that we have the best and brightest talent tackling our state’s biggest challenges – and with even greater outcomes,” said Governor Cooper. “As economic engines, minority businesses generate thousands of jobs and contribute billions in sales each year, positively impacting our state’s bottom line.”

North Carolina is home to more than 183,000 businesses owned by minorities and women, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency. These businesses achieve more than $16.1 billion in sales annually and employ more than 261,000 North Carolinians.

N.C. Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders addressed MED Week attendees in Greensboro, underscoring the importance of a diverse and inclusive business community in strengthening the state's economy. Sanders encouraged participation in the State’s Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) program, emphasizing current opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses to work with state government on Hurricane Florence disaster recovery efforts.

“Investing in the growth and development of small minority and women-owned businesses creates opportunities for individuals to improve their quality of life and the communities where they live,” said Secretary Machelle Sanders. “And as we move forward to help our eastern and southern counties most impacted by Hurricane Florence to rebuild and recover, there are even greater opportunities for you and your businesses to help.”