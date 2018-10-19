Community Colleges Approve Storm Response

The funding was approved by the General Assembly in a special session Oct. 15. Of the $5 million, $4.9 million will be allocated for emergency grants to help students at 21 community colleges serving federally designated disaster counties, and $100,000 will be used by the NC Community College System Office for emergency grants for other eligible students.

The funds will cover grants of up to $1,250 to each eligible postsecondary student who has suffered financial hardship caused by damage and destruction from Hurricane Florence. The funds may be used to cover any expenses that support a student's continued enrollment, including costs related to transportation, textbooks, tuition, fees and living expenses. Colleges will begin accepting applications from students Nov. 1.

The board, meeting at Davidson Community College, also Approved a temporary rule allowing colleges to use a variety of methods to make up instructional time lost because of adverse weather.