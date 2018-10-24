Air Canada Adds Direct Flights From RDU

MONTREAL – Air Canada announced it will enhance services to North Carolina beginning next spring, including with the launch of a new, non-stop daily flight between Raleigh and Montreal. The airline will also deploy larger aircraft on flights between Toronto and Raleigh and Charlotte to increase capacity on these routes and introduce Business Class service. “Air Canada is pleased to expand its services from North Carolina with a new route to Montreal and larger aircraft operating to Toronto. The new Raleigh-Montreal service will be the only non-stop flight between these cities, while customers travelling between Toronto and Raleigh and Charlotte will now have the option of Business Class, offering an upgraded flying experience. While always a popular leisure destination, North Carolina is also experiencing strong economic growth and Air Canada is making it more convenient and comfortable for customers to travel between Canada and the state,” said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning, at Air Canada. “We’re very excited that Air Canada is continuing to invest in Raleigh–Durham International Airport and our region with service to Montreal, our seventh nonstop international destination. This is one of our top unserved international markets, providing travelers with exciting new opportunities and access to Air Canada’s global network,” said Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Landguth. New Raleigh-Montreal daily, non-stop service begins June 3, 2019 using a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ). From Toronto, starting May 1, 2019, three-times daily flights to Raleigh and twice-daily service to Charlotte will be upgauged to a 76-seat, Embraer E175 from a CRJ. All flights are timed to connect with Air Canada’s global network through its Toronto and Montreal hubs, and provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits, and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at mainline airports, priority boarding and other benefits. Tweet Next >