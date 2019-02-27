HPU Poll: Trump Disapproval Near 50 Percent

HIGH POINT -- A new High Point University Poll finds that North Carolinians give President Donald Trump a job approval rating of 41 percent. Approximately half (50 percent) of North Carolina residents say they disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president. Just over half (59 percent) of North Carolinians say the country is on the wrong track, compared to the 57 percent who said the same thing in the HPU Poll in February 2018. The most recent HPU Poll found just less than a third (30 percent) of respondents thought the country was headed in the right direction, compared to 32 percent who say that in February 2018. U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis received approval ratings of 24 percent and 23 percent, respectively. But 43 percent of these same North Carolina residents did not offer an opinion of Burr’s job performance, and 44 percent did not offer an opinion on Tillis’ work in the U.S. Senate. “Consistency between our current poll and our February 2018 poll do not indicate any significant shift in North Carolina’s public opinion on the president or the direction of the country,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “We’ll watch closely on how the state is feeling through future polls to see if any of these views shift in response to current events.” Tweet < Prev