EMC Gets Storm Money

DURHAM -- FEMA and the state of North Carolina are announcing more than $2.4 million to reimburse Energy United Electric Membership Corporation for damage to its electrical systems following Tropical Storm Michael. High winds, rain and flooding caused by the storm damaged poles, lines and transformers in multiple counties. Maureen Moore, Communications Manager with Energy United, said that at the peak of the storm, over 43,000 members, nearly one-third of their membership, were without power. She credits the tireless efforts of their employees, as well as several North Carolina and out of state electric cooperatives for helping them to recover. "The opportunity to receive this funding from FEMA and the state of North Carolina for reimbursement for this storm is a tremendous help to Energy United," Moore said. "By receiving this funding, we were able to minimize the financial impact to our members." The cooperative provides electrical service to Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Iredell, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Yadkin counties, which were included in the presidential disaster declaration following Tropical Storm Michael. FEMA's Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work. Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA's share for these projects is more than $1.8 million, and the state's share is more than $600,000. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.