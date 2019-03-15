Bald Head Reserve Partially Reopen

The Loop, Middle, and East Trails, located in the southern portion of the Reserve, south of Federal Road are now open to visitors. Visitors should continue to exercise caution when visiting the site and be aware of the risk of natural hazards such as biting insects, poisonous plants, and regular vegetative debris associated with maritime forest ecosystems.

The Creek Trail, located in the northern portion of the Reserve, north of Federal Road remains closed to visitors. Updates will be posted on the Coastal Reserve’s website at www.nccoastalreserve.net and via its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research and compatible recreation. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 42,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.