Tax Deadline Nears

RALEIGH -- The deadline for filing state individual income tax returns with the North Carolina Department of Revenue is Monday, April 15. Electronically filed returns must be submitted electronically by midnight on April 15. For taxpayers filing via paper, returns must be postmarked by April 15 to meet the deadline. Taxpayers may apply for a 6-month extension to file their returns by completing Form D-410, the Application for Extension for Filing Individual Income Tax Return. The extension, however, is only for filing a return and not an extension of time to pay any tax that may be owed. Taxpayers who do not pay the amount due by the original due date may incur late-payment penalties and interest. The late-payment penalty will not be due for taxpayers who pay at least 90 percent of their tax liability through withholding, estimated tax payments, or with Form D-410 by the original due date. Due to enhanced identity theft protection measures, some refunds may take longer than normal, which is 8 weeks for electronically filed returns and 12 weeks for paper returns. Tweet Next >