Census Countdown Underway

RALEIGH -- April 1, 2019 kicked off the one-year countdown to Census 2020 and North Carolina is working to ensure a complete and accurate count of all its residents. Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Complete Count Commission, in coordination with the US Census Bureau, the NC Counts Coalition, and other groups and Complete Count Committees across the state held a national day of action to raise awareness and encourage North Carolina's participation in the 2020 Census. At stake for North Carolina in the next census are accurate data about the state and its people, billions of dollars in federal funding, and the possibility for an additional seat to represent the state in Congress. "Census data drives critical decisions in business, economics and government, and impacts important services and programs throughout the state," said Governor Cooper. "The outcome of next year's census will affect our state's overall health, growth and prosperity for years to come and we must work together to achieve the most accurate and complete count of North Carolina's people possible ." "The census is North Carolina's opportunity to have a voice and to be counted for our share of billions of dollars in federal funding for much-needed community services and programs," said Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders, who serves as Chair for the NC Complete Count Commission. "All people in all communities living in North Carolina deserve to be counted and we are working together to ensure they will be."