SBI Announces Threat Unit

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is announcing a Behavioral Threat Assessment (BeTA) Unit whose focus is to work with local law enforcement and local communities to identify, investigate, assess and manage threats of targeted attacks such as mass violence at schools, places of worship or other areas of large gatherings. After the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year, SBI Director Robert Schurmeier began brainstorming how the Bureau could support law enforcement across the state in preventing these types of attacks. Together, Director Schurmeier and UNC System Associate Vice President of Campus Safety & Emergency Operations, Brent Herron, a former US Secret Service Agent, came up with the BeTA Unit as a resource to assist local law enforcement in identifying and managing individuals who may be on the pathway to committing targeted violent acts in their communities. It’s a collaborative effort between the SBI, the UNC System, the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement. Tweet Next >