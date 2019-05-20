New Sites Added to Register

RALEIGH -- The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced that one district and five individual properties across the state, have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, the Asheville School, a previously listed property, had its nomination supplemented with additional documentation. The following properties were reviewed by the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee and were subsequently nominated by the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Officer and forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register for consideration for listing in the National Register. “The addition of these North Carolina listings to the National Register of Historic Places continues to expand our telling of the diverse story of our state's history, and to acknowledge the important contributions of all North Carolinians,” said Secretary Susi Hamilton, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in a press release. The listing of a property in the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property. Over the years, various federal and state incentives have been introduced to assist private preservation initiatives, including tax credits for the rehabilitation of National Register properties. As of Jan. 1, 2019, over 3,790 historic rehabilitation projects with an estimated private investment of over $2.833 billion have been completed. Tweet Next >