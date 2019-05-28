Jobs Added in Johnston County

FOUR OAKS -- Broad River Retail, LLC, an Ashley HomeStore licensee, will create 161 jobs as it locates a distribution center in Johnston County. The company will invest $2 million in the new facility, to be located in Four Oaks. “North Carolina’s strong workforce and critical transportation networks make it a natural fit for retailers working to deliver products quickly,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Broad River Retail’s new distribution hub in Johnston County will mean job growth and fuel economic expansion in the Four Oaks area.” Broad River Retail is a privately held company that employs over 540 employees and sells furniture, mattresses and home accessories and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. The new facility in Four Oaks will be the second campus for Broad River Retail and will be 182,300 square feet. The facility will be a multi-purpose location that will include an Ashley HomeStore plus Ashley HomeStore Outlet connected to a state-of-the-art, distribution center, call center, learning center and regional campus. The new distribution center, located alongside Interstate 95, will sit on over 30 acres of land and will support primarily eastern North Carolina, as well as parts of South Carolina and southern Virginia. “This announcement is an exciting and important milestone for our Company and is a testament to all of our talented team members who have contributed to our success and growth,” said Charlie Malouf, President and CEO, for Broad River Retail. “This deal would not have happened without the leaders from the Town of Four Oaks, Johnston County and the State of North Carolina. We were extremely pleased with how quickly everyone from economic development came together to make today’s announcement a reality, and we are grateful for the incredible collaboration.” “We are grateful for the world-class team at Ashley Furniture Industries who helped us design what we hope will become an iconic location for this global brand,” Mr. Malouf continued. “We are looking forward to becoming part of a vibrant business community in Johnston County and the state of North Carolina where we hope to furnish life’s best memories for many years to come.” “The investment made by Broad River Retail will allow the company to continue with our customer-centric focus, creating additional space to service our regional customer base in a timelier fashion,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. “We’re very proud of Charlie Malouf, Manny Rodrigues, Charlie Workmon and the Broad River Retail team for their growth and determination, and wish them future success as true ambassadors of the Ashley brand.” “The furniture industry continues to thrive in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “Broad River Retail’s new home in Four Oaks will serve as a great showcase for the industry along one of our busiest interstate routes.” The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC) were instrumental in supporting the company’s decision to expand to the state. “I am so incredibly proud of all of the Broad River Retail team members for helping us arrive at this milestone today,” said Manny Rodrigues, Chief Operating Officer of Broad River Retail. “We look forward to welcoming new team members in Johnston County as we continue to grow in the coming months.”

The new positions associated with the project will provide an annual payroll impact of more than $6.8 million to the local economy. A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Broad River Retail’s new operation in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met. “Broad River Retail’s selection of Four Oaks and Johnston County brings another world-class company to our region,” said N.C. Senator Brent Jackson. “We welcome this new, high-profile facility and will work with the company and its employees as they grow. “We congratulate Broad River Retail for this strong vote of confidence in North Carolina and Johnston County,” said N.C. Representative Larry Strickland. “It’s wonderful to see another company reach the conclusion that our state is a great place to do business.” In addition to North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Johnston County, the Town of Four Oaks, and Johnston County’s Economic Development Office. Tweet Next >