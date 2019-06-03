 
 
Monday - June 03, 2019
HomeNewsWeatherBusiness NewsFarm NewsSpecial ProgramsNews StaffAbout UsFind An AffiliateListen NowContact UsSearchAffiliate Login
Panthers SC "Pep Rally" Planned
Written by Bruce Ferrell   
Monday, 03 June 2019 13:41

ROCK HILL, SC -- We're learning more about the Carolina Panthers plans to relocate their base of operations to South Carolina.

A "pep rally" is being held Wednesday morning in Rock Hill, South Carolina which will include a ceremonial signing by South Carolina's governor to provide tax breaks.  Rock Hill's mayor John Gettys told WRHI Radio says talks with the site of the new facility are getting underway as are talks with city officials.

Plans are being developed for a multi-use site anchored by the Panthers headquarters near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, about a half hour south of Bank of America stadium.

It is worth noting that Rock Hill did host the pre-season camps for the Panthers in their early years at Winthrop Coliseum, before a training facility was built in Spartanburg at Wofford College.

 

Next >
 
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
 

NCNN is a division of Curtis Network Group, Inc.
3012 Highwoods Blvd. - Suite 201 - Raleigh, NC 27604
Office/Sales: 919-790-9392 | Newsroom: 919-878-1724
Copyright © 2018 - Curtis Media Group, Inc.