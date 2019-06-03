Panthers SC "Pep Rally" Planned

A "pep rally" is being held Wednesday morning in Rock Hill, South Carolina which will include a ceremonial signing by South Carolina's governor to provide tax breaks. Rock Hill's mayor John Gettys told WRHI Radio says talks with the site of the new facility are getting underway as are talks with city officials.

Plans are being developed for a multi-use site anchored by the Panthers headquarters near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, about a half hour south of Bank of America stadium.

It is worth noting that Rock Hill did host the pre-season camps for the Panthers in their early years at Winthrop Coliseum, before a training facility was built in Spartanburg at Wofford College.