HPU Poll: Trump's NC Approval at 40%

HIGH POINT -- A new High Point University Poll finds that North Carolinians give President Donald Trump a job approval rating of 40%, while 52% of North Carolina residents say they disapprove of the job he is doing as president. More than half (58%) of North Carolinians say the country is on the wrong track, compared to the 64% who said the same thing in the HPU Poll in March 2018. The most recent HPU Poll found just less than a third (30%) of respondents thought the country was headed in the right direction, compared to 28% who said that in March 2018. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper received an approval rating of 41%, and 30% of poll participants disapprove of the way he is handling his job. Meanwhile, 29% of these same North Carolina residents did not offer an opinion of Cooper's job performance. Only 19% of North Carolinians approve of how U.S. Congress is doing its job, while 59% disapprove and 22% offer no view either way. "Our recent observations show a slight decrease in how many survey participants feel that the country is off on the wrong track," says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. "North Carolinians' opinions about the direction of the country can change, and we will continue to track the public's reactions to these individuals through future polls."