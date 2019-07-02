NCHP Gets Storm Funds

|
Written by Staff
|
Tuesday, 02 July 2019 12:50
|
DURHAM -- FEMA and the state of North Carolina are announcing nearly $3.5 million to help the North Carolina Highway Patrol cover Hurricane Florence-related expenses.
Funds will reimburse the highway patrol for emergency response and protective measures during the 2018 storm. These activities included security for protection of life and safety of residents; supporting evacuation and sheltering at various locations statewide; and running an emergency operations center.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.
Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project is more than $2.6 million and the state’s share is more than $867,000. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.