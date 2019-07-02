NCHP Gets Storm Funds

Funds will reimburse the highway patrol for emergency response and protective measures during the 2018 storm. These activities included security for protection of life and safety of residents; supporting evacuation and sheltering at various locations statewide; and running an emergency operations center.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project is more than $2.6 million and the state’s share is more than $867,000. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.