ABB Expands in Mebane

MEBANE -- ABB, Inc. a global leader in electrification products, robotics, and industrial automation, will expand in Orange County and create more than 400 jobs, The company will invest up to $39.9 million to upgrade equipment and increase the size of its current facility in Mebane. "Companies like ABB expanding their manufacturing operations means jobs and investment that benefit communities well beyond the walls of its facility,” said Governor

Roy Cooper in a news release. “North Carolina will work to grow our education programs and improve workforce preparation so that companies continue to choose to grow and invest across our state.” ABB, Inc. is a pioneering technology leader serving customers around the world with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With global headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland and its U.S. headquarters in Cary, the company is known for its customer-focused, globally leading businesses in the areas of electrification, industrial automation, motion, robotics and discrete automation, and power grids. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees worldwide. “ABB is a global company with a strong, local footprint. That means we think globally on a strategic level and hire and grow locally,” said Greg Scheu, president Americas region, ABB. “With our U.S. headquarters in Cary, North Carolina is strategically important to ABB. In fact, ABB employs more people in North Carolina, well over 3,000, than in any other state. This expansion in Mebane is further proof of our commitment to the region.” “North Carolina is committed to remaining a leader in manufacturing and companies recognize our potential to grow with them,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “Leading our list of strengths is the North Carolina workforce, which provides the skills companies need for advanced manufacturing operations.” The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC) led the state’s support for the company’s decision. Although wages will vary depending on position, the average salary for all the new positions could reach up to $70,789. The current average wage in Orange County is $46,112. ABB’s project in Orange County will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $1 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 403 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4,369,500, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company. Because ABB chose a location in Orange County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving as much as $1,456,500 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business. Even when new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Orange, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically challenged communities elsewhere in the state. More information on the state’s economic tier designations is available here. “ABB is a major employer in our region and we welcome this expansion,” said N.C. Senator Valerie Foushee. “People here really appreciate the company’s contribution to our community and we look forward to the growth that’s on the horizon.” “Many people and organizations worked together to help make today’s announcement possible,” said N.C. Representative Graig Meyer. “We’re committed to help ABB continue to thrive in our state.” Among the partners N.C. Commerce and the EDPNC worked with to secure this project are: the North Carolina Community College System, Orange County, the City of Mebane, and Orange County Economic Development. Tweet Next >