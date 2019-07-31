Woman Faces Fraud Charges

RALEIGH -- North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Sally E. McClintock, 40, of 663 Williams St., Roanoke Rapids. McClintock was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and embezzlement by an insurance agent, both felonies. McClintock was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice and two counts of misdemeanor common law forgery. According to the arrest warrants, McClintock embezzled $4,130.81 in workers' compensation premium payments, forged policy-holders' names to insurance documents to reinstate policies lapsed because the premium payments were embezzled, issued a certificate of insurance for a workers' compensation policy that she knew never existed, and provided a letter stating that an insurance policy was in full force when she knew it had lapsed because the payment was embezzled. Special Agents with the Department of Insurance's Criminal Investigations Division say the offenses occurred between Oct. 1, 2016, and July 24, 2019. McClintock was arrested on July 25 and given a $4,000 secured bond, pending an Aug. 21 date in Halifax County District Court. Fraud and other white-collar crimes are felt every time consumers pay their insurance premiums. Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums. "Insurance fraud affects our economy. Not only does it damage insurance companies, it cheats businesses and consumers too," Commissioner Causey said. "This kind of white-collar crime is unacceptable. That's why I've doubled the number of Special Agents to investigate insurance fraud. Cracking down on fraud will put more money in the pockets of businesses and consumers." Tweet Next >