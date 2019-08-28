Johnston Co. Schools Supt Abrupt Retirement

The Johnston County Board of Education met for a special session, Tuesday night, and — after 45 minutes behind closed doors — returned by voting unanimously to accept the retirement of Dr Ross Renfrow. The sudden resignation of the districts' superintendent follows a lengthy investigation into student athlete grade fixing at Clayton High School, the reassigning of that school's principal, Dr. Bennett Jones, and the resignation of football coach Hunter Jenks. The abrupt move by of the Johnston Schools superintendent, which ends a three-decade-career in education, also comes after Dr. Jones filed grievances with the school district, in which he claims his reassignment to a different job was retaliation for questioning Renfrow's management of the investigation, which found no evidence wrongdoing by Jones or Jenks. Jones also requested in his grievance that he be reinstated as Clayton High principal ... no word yet on when or if the board will address the ask. Renfrow was not at last night's special session but released the following statement in conjunction with Board of Education Chairman Michael Wooten: Effective September 3, 2019, Dr. James Causby will serve as the interim Superintendent carrying out all duties and responsibilities for Johnston County Public Schools. Effective immediately and until September 3, 2019, the Board has assigned the duties of the Superintendent to Mr. Brian Vetrano, current Chief of Human Resources and Financial Services." Johnston County Public Schools Board of Education Chairman Mike Wooten states, "Dr. Renfrow's retirement culminates a long and dedicated career in education, and his service to students of Johnston County Public Schools is appreciated. We wish him the best in retirement and all his future opportunities." Dr. Renfrow states, "It has been my honor and privilege to serve the students of Johnston County Public Schools, and I look forward to other work-related opportunities, but most importantly, spending much needed time with family." "After more than 30 years of service in public education, Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ross Renfrow announces his retirement, effective August 28, 2019. Dr. Renfrow has served Johnston County Public Schools for 26 years. During these years, he has served the district as a teacher, coach, principal, Deputy Superintendent and Superintendent. Outside last night's board meeting, parents and students — who've showed unwavering support for Jones — expressed satisfaction with Renfrow's retirement. Tweet < Prev Next >