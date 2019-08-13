|
Volunteers Sought for Litter Sweep
|
Written by Staff
|
Tuesday, 13 August 2019 16:50
|
RALEIGH -- The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 14-28.
Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.
“Just a few hours of volunteering to clean up our roadsides can make a huge difference,” says David Harris, State Roadside Environmental engineer. “It’s a fun opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends while helping make sure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”
Volunteers are provided with clean-up supplies such as reversible orange and blue trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.
Visit the Litter Sweep web page for more information or call 919-707-2970.