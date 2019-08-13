Volunteers Sought for Litter Sweep

Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

“Just a few hours of volunteering to clean up our roadsides can make a huge difference,” says David Harris, State Roadside Environmental engineer. “It’s a fun opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends while helping make sure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

Volunteers are provided with clean-up supplies such as reversible orange and blue trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.

Visit the Litter Sweep web page​ for more information or call 919-707-2970.​