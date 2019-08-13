 
 
Tuesday - August 13, 2019
Volunteers Sought for Litter Sweep
Written by Staff   
Tuesday, 13 August 2019 16:50

RALEIGH -- The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 14-28.

Each April and September, NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, non-profits, churches and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean.

“Just a few hours of volunteering to clean up our roadsides can make a huge difference,” says David Harris, State Roadside Environmental engineer. “It’s a fun opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends while helping make sure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

Volunteers are provided with clean-up supplies such as reversible orange and blue trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.

Visit the Litter Sweep web page​ for more information or call 919-707-2970.​

 

