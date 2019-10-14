HPU Poll: Workplace Climate Needs Work

HIGH POINT – The High Point University Poll has found that a large majority (75%) of North Carolinians said that sexual harassment at work in the United States is a serious problem, and 68% said the same about sexual harassment at work in North Carolina. According to the HPU Poll, 39% of North Carolina residents said that sexual harassment is a very serious problem in the United States, while 36% said it is a somewhat serious problem, for a total of 75%. Thirty-one percent of North Carolina residents said this type of harassment is a very serious problem in North Carolina, while 37% said it is a somewhat serious problem, for a total of 68%. Looking at the North Carolina responses, results indicate that people in North Carolina feel the same about the state as they did when we asked this question in a fall 2017 HPU Poll. For example, 68% of North Carolinians said that sexual harassment at work is a serious problem in North Carolina, and 70% said the same thing about two years ago. “This is the second time we have asked these questions of people in North Carolina, and large majorities continue to see sexual harassment in the workplace as a serious problem,” says Dr. Martin Kifer, associate professor of political science and director of the HPU Poll. “It is important to a large enough proportion of people that we’ll check from time to time to see if attitudes have changed one way or the other.” Tweet Next >