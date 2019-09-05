People Warned About Storm Charities

RALEIGH – NC Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall is cautioning North Carolina’s giving public to keep a weather eye out for charity scams as Hurricane Dorian bears down on the coast. “As we begin to see the extent of the destruction in the Bahamas and brace for the storm’s impact here we all naturally want to reach out and help those affected, but please remember that scam artists will try to use our generosity against us. I want North Carolinians to give generously to relief efforts, so follow these tips to make sure your generosity is getting to those who need it,” Marshall advised. Research charities registered with the Secretary of State’s Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division at www.sosnc.gov/divisions/charities and download the Smart Donor Checklist for a handy list of suggested questions to ask any charity that calls for donations. Charity Navigator has a page dedicated to Hurricane Dorian that includes a list of established charities assisting with rescue and relief efforts. Be wary of high pressure solicitations on social media, or through texts and emails. Give to established charities that have resources on the ground in the affected regions. Look out for sound-alike names mimicking the names of established charities. If you get an unsolicited call, text or email from an organization – don’t just click on the links provided. Research the organization yourself online and make your donation on the charity’s official site. If you believe that you have been contacted by a fake charity, take a screen shot of the solicitation or write down the information you remember from the call as soon as possible and immediately contact the Secretary of State’s Office or local authorities. You can reach our Charitable Solicitation Licensing Division at 1-888-830-4989 or file a complaint online. Tweet < Prev Next >