HPU Poll: Biden Leads Dems In NC

HIGH POINT -- The High Point University Poll finds that self-identified Democrats in North Carolina give former Vice President Joe Biden the highest favorability rating (70%) among the declared Democratic candidates for president of the United States. Biden also has support of 31% of these same Democrats if they were voting in the Democratic presidential primary right now. U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were respectively second and third in both favorability within their party here in North Carolina and Democratic support in the primary. Sanders has a favorability rating of 61% with self-identified North Carolina Democrats and would have the support of 20% of those surveyed if the primary were today. Warren has a 53% favorability rating and primary support of 15% of poll respondents. The other seven candidates tested were those who qualified for the Sept. 12 Democratic primary debate and include Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and Andrew Yang. None of these other candidates had favorability ratings above 50% or primary support above 10% among these self-identified N.C. Democrats. The HPU Poll also finds that interest in the Democratic primary field may be relatively high, as 41% of these self-identified Democrats in North Carolina said they have given a lot of thought to candidates who may be running for president in 2020. Sixty-one percent said they have already watched at least some of the Democratic presidential primary debates. “Even though we are still early in the presidential campaign, there are signs of increasing interest among self-identified Democratic voters,” says Dr. Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Poll and chair of HPU’s political science department. “As the race heats up, we should expect to see some changes in relative support for candidates. The candidates and their positions are becoming better known to voters.” Tweet Next >