High Point University Unveils 10-year, $1 Billion Investment Plan

HIGH POINT—High Point University announced a 10-year, $10 billion transformational growth plan. The plan was made public in front of community leaders, faculty, and staff at High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center September 17. The plan, which includes a $1 billion investment in scholarships and construction, mandates that current University President Nido Qubein will stay at High Point will remain at the school for ten more years. Qubein has served as campus President since 2005, and this initiative will increase his tenure to 24 years at the institution. Since Qubein took over, undergraduate enrollment has tripled since 2005, and the size of the campus itself has quadrupled to 500 acres. Six new academic schools have been opened under Qubein as well, and HPU is to see the construction of another as a part of the 10-year plan. A new library, admissions center, and Division I ice hockey facility are a part of a $300 million project for High Point University’s new academic programs and facilities. Construction is already underway for the 15,000-square-foot Caine Conservatory as well, which will allow students and faculty to conduct plant research and propagate plants for the University’s garden. $700 million has been allotted for just scholarships as a part of the 10-year plan. The University will focus on providing scholarship opportunities for students with diverse backgrounds, first-generation college students, and those who demonstrate academic merit. A Town and Gown Think Tank is also in the works for High Point University, which will ensure that High Point community leaders and the University are able to collaborate well in the future. The Town and Gown Think Tank aims to help both the town and the University thrive. School leaders say the 10-year plan and $1 billion investment will create a bright future for High Point University. Tweet Next >