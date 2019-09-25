National Poverty Rates Decline

RALEIGH—A new report finds child poverty has decreased in 29 states—and one of them is North Carolina. Scot Spencer of the Annie E. Casey Foundation says that though the country has experienced a surge of economic growth, some families have been left behind. He says that racial disparities and a lack of opportunity have contributed to the national issue of poverty, but some cities in North Carolina are working to provide equalizing opportunities and partnerships to help solve the problem. There are 8.5 million children living in poverty on a national scale, according to the Casey Foundation report, which is 12% of all children in the United States. The foundation produces an annual report called “Kids Count” which provides a closer look at children’s welfare issues. Spencer, the Foundation’s Associate Director of Advocacy and Influence says that the report showed a rise in poverty rates for 10 states, a decline for 29, and that rates in 11 states remain the same. According to Spencer, government officials in Charlotte and Asheville have made significant strides in the fight against child poverty. In Charlotte, efforts have been focused on providing affordable housing within impoverished communities, and Asheville has aimed to create economic inclusion in the business realm. Spencer says that it should be the goal of communities nationwide to create equalizing opportunities for those living in poverty. “There is no single approach [to this issue],” says Spencer, “but there is a common thread in this which is that collaborations and partnerships really go a long way.” Child poverty knows no bounds between urban and rural areas, according to Spencer. He says that in places like North Carolina, not all areas are booming, but business opportunities such as employee-owned businesses and investments could be a rural solution to concentrated poverty. He also encourages people to visit www.acef.org to learn more about child poverty rates and how to reduce them. Spencer says that state governments need to focus on correcting racial disparities, providing and building on existing equalizing opportunities, and partnering with impoverished communities to effectively reduce national rates of concentrated poverty. Tweet Next >