NCDOT Wants Public Feedback on Transportation

Through November 30, North Carolina residents can take an online survey and leave comments on an interactive map feature about their thoughts on current challenges in North Carolina’s transportation, as well as their opinions on the future of transportation in their regions. This feedback will help the North Carolina DOT decide the direction the state’s transportation will go in the future.

NCDOT will be taking the public’s input to into consideration when making the vision for its next long-term transportation plan, NC Moves 2050. This plan is a 30-year transportation blueprint which aims to create a more responsive, diverse, and inclusive transportation system for North Carolina’s future.

The survey is the first of many opportunities for public participation in transportation, as the NC Moves 50 plan will be constructed over a two year period.

The survey features questions regarding key transportation issues such as safety, connections to jobs and destinations, transit, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Links to the survey and interactive map feature can be found at www.ncdot.gov/ncmoves.