HPU Poll: Trump Approval at 41 Percent

Approximately one year ago, an HPU Poll administered between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7 found the president with an approval rating of 44%.

More than half (60%) of North Carolinians said the country is on the wrong track, compared to the 51% who said the same thing about a year ago.

The most recent HPU Poll finds that approximately one-third (33%) of poll respondents think the country is headed in the right direction compared to 39% who said that last year.

Only 18% of North Carolinians approve of how U.S. Congress is doing its job, while almost 65% disapprove and 17% offer no view either way. Last year, the HPU Poll found a congressional approval rating of 25%.

“Not much has changed in our HPU Poll approval of President Trump,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “The HPU Poll will continue to track the public’s reaction to the president through future polls.”