Enrollment Begins for NC Medicaid Managed Care

RALEIGH—Statewide enrollment for Medicaid Managed Care is now open. The open enrollment has been extended from 27 counties in July to all 100 North Carolina counties this month in order to reach 860,000 more North Carolinians. The extension is a part of a larger North Carolina transition to managed care. In 2015, North Carolina's General Assembly passed legislation that has driven North Carolina away from fee-for-service Medicaid to managed care. Enrollment packets, which included all necessary supplies for Medicaid Managed Care enrollment, were mailed to the 73 previously-uncovered counties throughout the last two weeks. Earlier in the year, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave contracts to five health providers for Medicare Managed Care recipients to choose from. All health plans have the same required Medicaid services, including office visits, blood tests, and x-rays. Others have added options such as gym memberships and healthy pregnancy plans. Open enrollment ends December 31, and coverage is expected to start on February 1 of 2020. More information about the Medicaid Managed Care enrollment process can be found at http://ncmedicaisplans.gov as well as on the NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app available on Google Play and the App Store.