NC State Fair Returns to Raleigh

RALEIGH—North Carolina’s 152nd annual State Fair is underway, and there are some new changes this year you won’t want to miss. Fair Manager Kent Yelverton tells Spectrum News that the fair will feature over 200 vendors, 100 rides, and 117 free concerts this year and that the festivities will last through October 27. Yelverton, who has managed the State Fair since 2018, says that though last year's fair was shortened a day due to Hurricane Michael, he expects visitors to have a full 11 days to enjoy this year's festivities. He also says he hopes to see over a million visitors at this year’s State Fair. Yelverton notes that both old and new attractions, food, and entertainment will be available at this year’s State Fair. But, he says, there is a big spin on one fair classic. He says the 155 foot ‘SkyGazer’—the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America—will be a highlight of the event. Food is an important part of the fair and Yelverton says that the 'Dole whip,' a soft-serve dessert, was voted this year's latest fair favorite in a contest. He also says that over 200 vendors will be present at the fair this year, and that “from small businesses to charities, a lot of people depend on the State Fair to fund their annual budget.” More information, including a map of rides and vendors, is available at https://www.ncstatefair.org/2019/index.htm . Tweet Next >