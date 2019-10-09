Exhibit Highlights Baby-Boomer Toys

RALEIGH—Want to remember your childhood? The North Carolina Museum of History is featuring relics from the 'good old days' in a new “Toy Boom” exhibit. Museum Curator of Popular Culture Katie Edwards says that the exhibit will include both interactive and historical elements, and will highlight the way cultural aspects of 1950’s and 60’s America played a large role in the country’s playthings. Edwards tells Spectrum News that the exhibit has “something for everyone” from today’s babies to Baby Boomers themselves. She says an interactive Lite-Brite wall, a working Hot Wheels racetrack, and an Etch a Sketch station are only a few of the many components museum visitors can enjoy. In bringing the exhibit to life, Edwards says she was surprised at the number of today’s toys that originated during the Baby Boomer era. The Slinky, Play Dough, Mr. Potato Head, and the Easy Bake oven all originated during the 50’s and 60’s. She says these toys—and more—were influenced by cultural elements of the time such as the rise of the television and the Space Race. A North Carolina connection will also be highlighted with toys from the High Point-based Fli-Back toy company also featured in the exhibit. Edwards encourages everyone young and old to come experience this display of historic nostalgia. The free exhibit will be open to the public until January of 2021. Tweet Next >