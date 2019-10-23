NC Governor Creates Film Council

RALEIGH—State and industry leaders are working to get the Tar Heel State into the spotlight. A new council will advise on efforts to improve North Carolina’s film industry. Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order creating the Governor’s Advisory Council on Film, Television, and Digital Streaming on October 22. Cooper says in a press release that “North Carolina’s natural beauty, welcoming communities, and local talent make it a perfect home for the film industry.” He says that the new advisory council will “play a critical role in helping the industry flourish, which creates good-paying jobs in North Carolina.” State officials say that North Carolina’s film industry is a draw for companies to invest in the state as well. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary and Council Chair Susi Hamilton says in a press release that “Governor Cooper’s decision to create this council will greatly aid efforts to expand this industry and help North Carolina continue to prosper.” Hamilton and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo are among the 22 initial members of the council. North Carolina’s film industry has developed significantly since 2017. According to a press release, film job opportunities are up to 10,976, and production spending has increased in the state to $165 million so far in 2019. Governor Cooper has also proposed a new grant program and a tax incentive to help promote North Carolina’s film industry. Tweet Next >