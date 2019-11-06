Brig. Gen. Todd Hunt to Command NC National Guard

RALEIGH—North Carolina’s National Guard, which protects the state from outside threats, is getting a new Adjutant General. Governor Roy Cooper announced that NC Army National Guard Brigadier General Todd Hunt will be taking command of the nearly 12,000 soldiers and airmen and 1,700 federal employees that are part of the National Guard. Hunt succeeds Major General Gregory Lusk, who held the position for 9 years, as the state’s 41st Adjutant General. As a part of his new position, General Hunt is now in charge of nearly 13,000 people and he will be Governor Cooper’s primary advisor on military affairs. “General Hunt has been a trusted member of the leadership team and critical to the Guard’s success, particularly during natural disasters,” says Governor Cooper in a press release, “I am confident that his reputation for preparation and swift response will mean the N.C. National Guard is always ready when called.” Hunt's background includes his commission in 1987 through East Carolina University’s Army ROTC Department. He has also commanded all levels of NC Army National Guard aviation units, and he has been deployed twice overseas. Most recently, General Hunt was the Director of Joint Staff and Assistant Adjutant General for Maneuver and he still holds the position of Deputy Commanding General for an Aviation center in Fort Rucker, Alabama. An official Change of Command ceremony will take place soon. Tweet Next >