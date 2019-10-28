|
News Department Wins Awards
|
Written by Bruce Ferrell
|
Monday, 28 October 2019 12:58
|
CONCORD -- The WPTF/NCNN news department of Curtis Media Group captured four first place and two second place awards at the Radio and Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas/Associated Press awards presented on Oct.26 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The honors include WPTF capturing the AP Radio News Operation of the year (North Carolina) for the sixth consecutive year.
Among the other awards:
North Carolina News Network received a first place Associated Press award for Continuing Coverage for Hurricane Florence and WPTF received a second place AP award for use of sound for a report on the Silent Sam controversy.
WPTF received first place from the RTDNAC for the “Triangles Noon News,” in the category of news block and a first place from RTDNAC for Breaking News for covering the April 10 Downtown Durham explosion. WPTF also received a second place from RTDNAC for special report coverage of Hurricane Florence.