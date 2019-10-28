News Department Wins Awards

The honors include WPTF capturing the AP Radio News Operation of the year (North Carolina) for the sixth consecutive year.

Among the other awards:

North Carolina News Network received a first place Associated Press award for Continuing Coverage for Hurricane Florence and WPTF received a second place AP award for use of sound for a report on the Silent Sam controversy.

WPTF received first place from the RTDNAC for the “Triangles Noon News,” in the category of news block and a first place from RTDNAC for Breaking News for covering the April 10 Downtown Durham explosion. WPTF also received a second place from RTDNAC for special report coverage of Hurricane Florence.