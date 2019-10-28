NCGHSP Initiative Promotes Pedestrian Safety

A recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that more pedestrians and bicyclists have died on the road this year than any other since 1990.

NCGSHP Director Mark Ezzell says in a press release that “in every county, city, and town there are a host of collision point opportunities due to population clusters,” and he says Halloween increases risk because “so many people are out and about on one day.”

To help reduce this problem in North Carolina, the NCGSHP will be running sobriety checkpoints in all 100 counties in the state from October 28 to November 3. Ezzell says that the NCGSHP is encouraging North Carolina law enforcement, educators, and community planners to raise awareness for pedestrian safety this week.

The NCGSHP is also encouraging North Carolinians to promote safety by posting pictures of themselves practicing driver and pedestrian safety on social media and tagging @NC_GHSP.

The Program provides safety tips for bicyclists and pedestrians such as wearing reflective clothing, avoiding distraction, and using sidewalks if possible.

Visit https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/booze-it-lose-it/Pages/default.aspx for more tips on how to stay safe on the roads this Halloween.