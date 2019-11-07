NASA Astronaut Honored in Raleigh

RALEIGH—A NASA Astronaut was celebrated by Raleigh's Mayor November 6 with a day in her honor. In a video from the International Space Station, Christina Koch says that she has the city to thank for much of her astronaut skills, and she says she hopes her recognition will inspire kids to enter science and math fields. Koch, who was recently part of the first all-female space walk, says that her experience living in Raleigh and attending N.C. State University were “really formative in [her] career.” She says her time in Raleigh taught her the value of community engagement, and that specifically she developed a passion for rock climbing during her time at NC State University, which gave her “confidence, technical skills, teamwork, and focus” that she still uses to this day. Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills are important, according to Koch. She says that these skills are a crucial part of her career as an astronaut. “Problem solving, thinking outside the box, creativity, critical thinking about the world around you, and challenging yourself are also life skills,” says Koch. She says she encourages students to use these skills both in and out of the classroom. Koch says she hopes her recognition will inspire students from her "adoptive home" of Raleigh and beyond. Tweet < Prev Next >