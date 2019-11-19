Veterans Eligible for Seed Discount

RALEIGH—The North Carolina Forest Service has some good news for veterans. State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says that veterans, and those on active duty, are eligible for a 20% discount on tree seeds through the end of November. According to Troxler, state officials “thought it made a lot of sense to offer this discount and recognize the service of our military members,” and he adds that “we made this decision on Veterans Day.” Troxler notes that the military and the agriculture industry are two of North Carolina’s greatest economic engines, and he says that agriculture officials “work hand in hand” with the military on many projects. He says a big unification of the two comes in the form of land protection. Troxler says “Protect[ing] military bases from encroachment” is an example of the agriculture industry’s contribution to the military, and he says “preserving farm land and forest land around these military bases is the primary way that we do this.”

Veterans and active-duty members can receive up to $100 off a $500 purchase of seedlings, according to Troxler. He says that the discount will be very helpful for those who have served that are using their land for tree-planting. Troxler notes that the seed discount is open to those who have served, and those currently serving, through the end of the month. He says the easiest way to use the discount is to contact one of your county’s Forest Service members. The discount can be applied at buynctrees-dot-com. Tweet Next >